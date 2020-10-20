1 MRO to BBD - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Barbadian or Bajan Dollars

Xe Currency Converter

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.0050548193 Barbadian or Bajan Dollars

1 BBD = 197.831 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Barbadian or Bajan Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 19:24 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Barbadian or Bajan Dollar

mro
MRO
bbd
BBD
1 MRO0.00505482 BBD
5 MRO0.0252741 BBD
10 MRO0.0505482 BBD
25 MRO0.12637 BBD
50 MRO0.252741 BBD
100 MRO0.505482 BBD
500 MRO2.52741 BBD
1,000 MRO5.05482 BBD
5,000 MRO25.2741 BBD
10,000 MRO50.5482 BBD

Convert Barbadian or Bajan Dollar to Mauritanian Ouguiya

bbd
BBD
mro
MRO
1 BBD197.831 MRO
5 BBD989.155 MRO
10 BBD1,978.31 MRO
25 BBD4,945.78 MRO
50 BBD9,891.55 MRO
100 BBD19,783.1 MRO
500 BBD98,915.5 MRO
1,000 BBD197,831 MRO
5,000 BBD989,155 MRO
10,000 BBD1,978,310 MRO

MRO to BBD Chart

1 MRO = 0 BBD

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Barbadian or Bajan Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0512090.051209
Low
0.0502640.049780
Average
0.0507510.050514
Volatility
0.48%0.49%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

bbd

BBD - Barbadian or Bajan Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Barbadian or Bajan Dollar exchange rate is the BBD to USD rate. The currency code for Barbadian or Bajan Dollars is BBD. The currency symbol is $.

, ratings