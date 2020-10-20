1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.0050548193 Barbadian or Bajan Dollars
1 BBD = 197.831 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
MRO
BBD
|1 MRO
|0.00505482 BBD
|5 MRO
|0.0252741 BBD
|10 MRO
|0.0505482 BBD
|25 MRO
|0.12637 BBD
|50 MRO
|0.252741 BBD
|100 MRO
|0.505482 BBD
|500 MRO
|2.52741 BBD
|1,000 MRO
|5.05482 BBD
|5,000 MRO
|25.2741 BBD
|10,000 MRO
|50.5482 BBD
1 MRO = 0 BBD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.051209
|0.051209
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.050264
|0.049780
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.050751
|0.050514
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.48%
|0.49%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Barbadian or Bajan Dollar exchange rate is the BBD to USD rate. The currency code for Barbadian or Bajan Dollars is BBD. The currency symbol is $.More Barbadian or Bajan Dollar info
