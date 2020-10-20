1 MRO to BAM - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Bosnian Convertible Marks

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.0045701628 Bosnian Convertible Marks

1 BAM = 218.811 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

Mauritanian Ouguiya to Bosnian Convertible Mark conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 19:23 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Bosnian Convertible Mark

mro
MRO
bam
BAM
1 MRO0.00457016 BAM
5 MRO0.0228508 BAM
10 MRO0.0457016 BAM
25 MRO0.114254 BAM
50 MRO0.228508 BAM
100 MRO0.457016 BAM
500 MRO2.28508 BAM
1,000 MRO4.57016 BAM
5,000 MRO22.8508 BAM
10,000 MRO45.7016 BAM

Convert Bosnian Convertible Mark to Mauritanian Ouguiya

bam
BAM
mro
MRO
1 BAM218.811 MRO
5 BAM1,094.05 MRO
10 BAM2,188.11 MRO
25 BAM5,470.26 MRO
50 BAM10,940.5 MRO
100 BAM21,881.1 MRO
500 BAM109,405 MRO
1,000 BAM218,811 MRO
5,000 BAM1,094,050 MRO
10,000 BAM2,188,110 MRO

MRO to BAM Chart

1 MRO = 0 BAM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Bosnian Convertible Mark stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0465640.046564
Low
0.0454040.045110
Average
0.0461440.045888
Volatility
0.54%0.56%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

bam

BAM - Bosnian Convertible Mark

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bosnian Convertible Mark exchange rate is the BAM to USD rate. The currency code for Bosnian Convertible Marks is BAM. The currency symbol is KM.

