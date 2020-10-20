1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.0045701628 Bosnian Convertible Marks
1 BAM = 218.811 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
MRO
BAM
|1 MRO
|0.00457016 BAM
|5 MRO
|0.0228508 BAM
|10 MRO
|0.0457016 BAM
|25 MRO
|0.114254 BAM
|50 MRO
|0.228508 BAM
|100 MRO
|0.457016 BAM
|500 MRO
|2.28508 BAM
|1,000 MRO
|4.57016 BAM
|5,000 MRO
|22.8508 BAM
|10,000 MRO
|45.7016 BAM
1 MRO = 0 BAM
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.046564
|0.046564
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.045404
|0.045110
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.046144
|0.045888
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.54%
|0.56%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bosnian Convertible Mark exchange rate is the BAM to USD rate. The currency code for Bosnian Convertible Marks is BAM. The currency symbol is KM.More Bosnian Convertible Mark info
