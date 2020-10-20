1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.0042980713 Azerbaijan Manats
1 AZN = 232.662 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
MRO
AZN
|1 MRO
|0.00429807 AZN
|5 MRO
|0.0214904 AZN
|10 MRO
|0.0429807 AZN
|25 MRO
|0.107452 AZN
|50 MRO
|0.214904 AZN
|100 MRO
|0.429807 AZN
|500 MRO
|2.14904 AZN
|1,000 MRO
|4.29807 AZN
|5,000 MRO
|21.4904 AZN
|10,000 MRO
|42.9807 AZN
1 MRO = 0 AZN
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.043526
|0.043526
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.042724
|0.042314
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.043147
|0.042951
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.48%
|0.50%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Azerbaijan Manat exchange rate is the AZN to USD rate. The currency code for Azerbaijan Manats is AZN. The currency symbol is ₼.More Azerbaijan Manat info
