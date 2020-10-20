1 MRO to ATS - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Austrian Schillings

Xe Currency Converter

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.032181506 Austrian Schillings

1 ATS = 31.0737 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

ATS replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Austrian Schilling conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 22:28 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Austrian Schilling

mro
MRO
ats
ATS
1 MRO0.0321815 ATS
5 MRO0.160908 ATS
10 MRO0.321815 ATS
25 MRO0.804538 ATS
50 MRO1.60908 ATS
100 MRO3.21815 ATS
500 MRO16.0908 ATS
1,000 MRO32.1815 ATS
5,000 MRO160.908 ATS
10,000 MRO321.815 ATS

Convert Austrian Schilling to Mauritanian Ouguiya

ats
ATS
mro
MRO
1 ATS31.0737 MRO
5 ATS155.369 MRO
10 ATS310.737 MRO
25 ATS776.844 MRO
50 ATS1,553.69 MRO
100 ATS3,107.37 MRO
500 ATS15,536.9 MRO
1,000 ATS31,073.7 MRO
5,000 ATS155,369 MRO
10,000 ATS310,737 MRO

MRO to ATS Chart

1 MRO = 0 ATS

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Austrian Schilling stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0238080.023808
Low
0.0232150.023064
Average
0.0235930.023462
Volatility
0.54%0.56%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
ats

ATS - Austrian Schilling

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Austrian Schilling exchange rate is the ATS to USD rate. The currency code for Austrian Schillings is ATS.

