1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.23420529 Albanian Leke

1 ALL = 4.26976 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

Mauritanian Ouguiya to Albanian Lek conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 19:23 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Albanian Lek

mro
MRO
all
ALL
1 MRO0.234205 ALL
5 MRO1.17103 ALL
10 MRO2.34205 ALL
25 MRO5.85513 ALL
50 MRO11.7103 ALL
100 MRO23.4205 ALL
500 MRO117.103 ALL
1,000 MRO234.205 ALL
5,000 MRO1,171.03 ALL
10,000 MRO2,342.05 ALL

Convert Albanian Lek to Mauritanian Ouguiya

all
ALL
mro
MRO
1 ALL4.26976 MRO
5 ALL21.3488 MRO
10 ALL42.6976 MRO
25 ALL106.744 MRO
50 ALL213.488 MRO
100 ALL426.976 MRO
500 ALL2,134.88 MRO
1,000 ALL4,269.76 MRO
5,000 ALL21,348.8 MRO
10,000 ALL42,697.6 MRO

MRO to ALL Chart

1 MRO = 0 ALL

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Albanian Lek stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
2.38752.4039
Low
2.33182.3174
Average
2.36652.3623
Volatility
0.54%0.58%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

all

ALL - Albanian Lek

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Albanian Lek exchange rate is the ALL to USD rate. The currency code for Albanian Leke is ALL. The currency symbol is L.

