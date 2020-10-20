1 MRO to AFN - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Afghan Afghanis

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.17977358 Afghan Afghanis

1 AFN = 5.56255 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

Mauritanian Ouguiya to Afghan Afghani conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 22:27 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Afghan Afghani

mro
MRO
afn
AFN
1 MRO0.179774 AFN
5 MRO0.898868 AFN
10 MRO1.79774 AFN
25 MRO4.49434 AFN
50 MRO8.98868 AFN
100 MRO17.9774 AFN
500 MRO89.8868 AFN
1,000 MRO179.774 AFN
5,000 MRO898.868 AFN
10,000 MRO1,797.74 AFN

Convert Afghan Afghani to Mauritanian Ouguiya

afn
AFN
mro
MRO
1 AFN5.56255 MRO
5 AFN27.8128 MRO
10 AFN55.6255 MRO
25 AFN139.064 MRO
50 AFN278.128 MRO
100 AFN556.255 MRO
500 AFN2,781.28 MRO
1,000 AFN5,562.55 MRO
5,000 AFN27,812.8 MRO
10,000 AFN55,625.5 MRO

MRO to AFN Chart

1 MRO = 0 AFN

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Afghan Afghani stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1.80861.8341
Low
1.77821.7714
Average
1.79631.8063
Volatility
0.56%0.59%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

afn

AFN - Afghan Afghani

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Afghan Afghani exchange rate is the AFN to USD rate. The currency code for Afghan Afghanis is AFN. The currency symbol is ؋.

