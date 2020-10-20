1 Malagasy Franc =
0.00061678269 Zimbabwean Dollars
1 ZWL = 1,621.32 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
Xe Currency Converter
MGF
ZWL
|1 MGF
|0.000616783 ZWL
|5 MGF
|0.00308391 ZWL
|10 MGF
|0.00616783 ZWL
|25 MGF
|0.0154196 ZWL
|50 MGF
|0.0308391 ZWL
|100 MGF
|0.0616783 ZWL
|500 MGF
|0.308391 ZWL
|1,000 MGF
|0.616783 ZWL
|5,000 MGF
|3.08391 ZWL
|10,000 MGF
|6.16783 ZWL
1 MGF = 0 ZWL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0031000
|7.0851
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0029148
|0.0029148
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0030327
|1.9886
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.24%
|81.44%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Zimbabwean Dollar exchange rate is the ZWL to USD rate. The currency code for Zimbabwean Dollars is ZWL. The currency symbol is $.More Zimbabwean Dollar info
