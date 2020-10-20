1 MGF to ZWL - Convert Malagasy Francs to Zimbabwean Dollars

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.00061678269 Zimbabwean Dollars

1 ZWL = 1,621.32 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won't receive this rate when sending money.
Malagasy Franc to Zimbabwean Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 19:23 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Zimbabwean Dollar

mgf
MGF
zwl
ZWL
1 MGF0.000616783 ZWL
5 MGF0.00308391 ZWL
10 MGF0.00616783 ZWL
25 MGF0.0154196 ZWL
50 MGF0.0308391 ZWL
100 MGF0.0616783 ZWL
500 MGF0.308391 ZWL
1,000 MGF0.616783 ZWL
5,000 MGF3.08391 ZWL
10,000 MGF6.16783 ZWL

Convert Zimbabwean Dollar to Malagasy Franc

zwl
ZWL
mgf
MGF
1 ZWL1,621.32 MGF
5 ZWL8,106.58 MGF
10 ZWL16,213.2 MGF
25 ZWL40,532.9 MGF
50 ZWL81,065.8 MGF
100 ZWL162,132 MGF
500 ZWL810,658 MGF
1,000 ZWL1,621,320 MGF
5,000 ZWL8,106,580 MGF
10,000 ZWL16,213,200 MGF

MGF to ZWL Chart

1 MGF = 0 ZWL

1 Malagasy Franc to Zimbabwean Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00310007.0851
Low
0.00291480.0029148
Average
0.00303271.9886
Volatility
1.24%81.44%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

zwl

ZWL - Zimbabwean Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Zimbabwean Dollar exchange rate is the ZWL to USD rate. The currency code for Zimbabwean Dollars is ZWL. The currency symbol is $.

More Zimbabwean Dollar info

