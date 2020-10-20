1 MGF to ZWD - Convert Malagasy Francs to Zimbabwean Dollars

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.016188672 Zimbabwean Dollars

1 ZWD = 61.7716 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

ZWD replaced by ZWL

Malagasy Franc to Zimbabwean Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 16:20 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Zimbabwean Dollar

mgf
MGF
zwd
ZWD
1 MGF0.0161887 ZWD
5 MGF0.0809434 ZWD
10 MGF0.161887 ZWD
25 MGF0.404717 ZWD
50 MGF0.809434 ZWD
100 MGF1.61887 ZWD
500 MGF8.09434 ZWD
1,000 MGF16.1887 ZWD
5,000 MGF80.9434 ZWD
10,000 MGF161.887 ZWD

Convert Zimbabwean Dollar to Malagasy Franc

zwd
ZWD
mgf
MGF
1 ZWD61.7716 MGF
5 ZWD308.858 MGF
10 ZWD617.716 MGF
25 ZWD1,544.29 MGF
50 ZWD3,088.58 MGF
100 ZWD6,177.16 MGF
500 ZWD30,885.8 MGF
1,000 ZWD61,771.6 MGF
5,000 ZWD308,858 MGF
10,000 ZWD617,716 MGF

MGF to ZWD Chart

1 MGF = 0 ZWD

1 Malagasy Franc to Zimbabwean Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0814370.083315
Low
0.0784420.078442
Average
0.0808210.081551
Volatility
0.56%0.47%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

zwd

ZWD - Zimbabwean Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Zimbabwean Dollar exchange rate is the ZWD to USD rate. The currency code for Zimbabwean Dollars is ZWD. The currency symbol is Z$.

More Zimbabwean Dollar info

, ratings