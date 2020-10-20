1 Malagasy Franc =
0.0011396793 Zambian Kwacha
1 ZMW = 877.440 MGF
Xe Currency Converter
MGF
ZMW
|1 MGF
|0.00113968 ZMW
|5 MGF
|0.0056984 ZMW
|10 MGF
|0.0113968 ZMW
|25 MGF
|0.028492 ZMW
|50 MGF
|0.056984 ZMW
|100 MGF
|0.113968 ZMW
|500 MGF
|0.56984 ZMW
|1,000 MGF
|1.13968 ZMW
|5,000 MGF
|5.6984 ZMW
|10,000 MGF
|11.3968 ZMW
1 MGF = 0 ZMW
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0057835
|0.0061339
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0055882
|0.0052743
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0057123
|0.0057210
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.73%
|1.40%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Zambian Kwacha exchange rate is the ZMW to USD rate. The currency code for Zambian Kwacha is ZMW. The currency symbol is ZK.More Zambian Kwacha info
