1 Malagasy Franc =
1.1645816 Zambian Kwacha
1 ZMK = 0.858677 MGF
MGF
ZMK
|1 MGF
|1.16458 ZMK
|5 MGF
|5.82291 ZMK
|10 MGF
|11.6458 ZMK
|25 MGF
|29.1145 ZMK
|50 MGF
|58.2291 ZMK
|100 MGF
|116.458 ZMK
|500 MGF
|582.291 ZMK
|1,000 MGF
|1,164.58 ZMK
|5,000 MGF
|5,822.91 ZMK
|10,000 MGF
|11,645.8 ZMK
1 MGF = 0 ZMK
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0058763
|0.0058763
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0057001
|0.0052743
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0057979
|0.0057105
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.40%
|1.09%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Zambian Kwacha exchange rate is the ZMK to USD rate. The currency code for Zambian Kwacha is ZMK.More Zambian Kwacha info
