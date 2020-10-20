1 MGF to ZMK - Convert Malagasy Francs to Zambian Kwacha

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

1.1645816 Zambian Kwacha

1 ZMK = 0.858677 MGF

Malagasy Franc to Zambian Kwacha conversion Last updated Sep 29, 2024, 05:23 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Zambian Kwacha

1 MGF1.16458 ZMK
5 MGF5.82291 ZMK
10 MGF11.6458 ZMK
25 MGF29.1145 ZMK
50 MGF58.2291 ZMK
100 MGF116.458 ZMK
500 MGF582.291 ZMK
1,000 MGF1,164.58 ZMK
5,000 MGF5,822.91 ZMK
10,000 MGF11,645.8 ZMK

Convert Zambian Kwacha to Malagasy Franc

1 ZMK0.858677 MGF
5 ZMK4.29339 MGF
10 ZMK8.58677 MGF
25 ZMK21.4669 MGF
50 ZMK42.9339 MGF
100 ZMK85.8677 MGF
500 ZMK429.339 MGF
1,000 ZMK858.677 MGF
5,000 ZMK4,293.39 MGF
10,000 ZMK8,586.77 MGF

MGF to ZMK Chart

1 MGF = 0 ZMK

1 Malagasy Franc to Zambian Kwacha stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00587630.0058763
Low
0.00570010.0052743
Average
0.00579790.0057105
Volatility
0.40%1.09%

Currency Information

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

ZMK - Zambian Kwacha

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Zambian Kwacha exchange rate is the ZMK to USD rate. The currency code for Zambian Kwacha is ZMK.

More Zambian Kwacha info

