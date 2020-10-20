1 Malagasy Franc =
0.0111933 Yemeni Rials
1 YER = 89.3392 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
MGF
YER
|1 MGF
|0.0111933 YER
|5 MGF
|0.0559665 YER
|10 MGF
|0.111933 YER
|25 MGF
|0.279832 YER
|50 MGF
|0.559665 YER
|100 MGF
|1.11933 YER
|500 MGF
|5.59665 YER
|1,000 MGF
|11.1933 YER
|5,000 MGF
|55.9665 YER
|10,000 MGF
|111.933 YER
1 MGF = 0 YER
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.056330
|0.057635
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.054237
|0.054237
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.055894
|0.056399
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.56%
|0.47%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
