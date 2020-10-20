1 Malagasy Franc =
0.00010119597 Ripple
1 XRP = 9,881.82 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
MGF
XRP
|1 MGF
|0.000101196 XRP
|5 MGF
|0.00050598 XRP
|10 MGF
|0.00101196 XRP
|25 MGF
|0.0025299 XRP
|50 MGF
|0.0050598 XRP
|100 MGF
|0.0101196 XRP
|500 MGF
|0.050598 XRP
|1,000 MGF
|0.101196 XRP
|5,000 MGF
|0.50598 XRP
|10,000 MGF
|1.01196 XRP
1 MGF = 0 XRP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00047478
|0.00047478
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00042528
|0.00037132
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00045696
|0.00043749
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.82%
|2.70%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ripple exchange rate is the XRP to USD rate. The currency code for Ripple is XRP.More Ripple info
