1 MGF to XPT - Convert Malagasy Francs to Platinum Ounces

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.000000046589968 Platinum Ounces

1 XPT = 21,463,800 MGF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Malagasy Franc to Platinum Ounce conversion Last updated Aug 12, 2024, 09:15 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Platinum Ounce

mgf
MGF
xpt
XPT
1 MGF0.00000004659 XPT
5 MGF0.00000023295 XPT
10 MGF0.0000004659 XPT
25 MGF0.00000116475 XPT
50 MGF0.0000023295 XPT
100 MGF0.000004659 XPT
500 MGF0.000023295 XPT
1,000 MGF0.00004659 XPT
5,000 MGF0.00023295 XPT
10,000 MGF0.0004659 XPT

Convert Platinum Ounce to Malagasy Franc

xpt
XPT
mgf
MGF
1 XPT21,463,800 MGF
5 XPT107,319,000 MGF
10 XPT214,638,000 MGF
25 XPT536,596,000 MGF
50 XPT1,073,190,000 MGF
100 XPT2,146,380,000 MGF
500 XPT10,731,900,000 MGF
1,000 XPT21,463,800,000 MGF
5,000 XPT107,319,000,000 MGF
10,000 XPT214,638,000,000 MGF

MGF to XPT Chart

1 MGF = 0 XPT

1 Malagasy Franc to Platinum Ounce stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000000246900.00000025180
Low
0.000000221000.00000020890
Average
0.000000233600.00000023100
Volatility
3.29%5.60%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

xpt

XPT - Platinum Ounce

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Platinum Ounce exchange rate is the XPT to USD rate. The currency code for Platinum Ounces is XPT.

