1 MGF to XPD - Convert Malagasy Francs to Palladium Ounces

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.000000043904174 Palladium Ounces

1 XPD = 22,776,900 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Malagasy Franc to Palladium Ounce conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 16:19 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Palladium Ounce

mgf
MGF
xpd
XPD
1 MGF0.0000000439042 XPD
5 MGF0.000000219521 XPD
10 MGF0.000000439042 XPD
25 MGF0.0000010976 XPD
50 MGF0.00000219521 XPD
100 MGF0.00000439042 XPD
500 MGF0.0000219521 XPD
1,000 MGF0.0000439042 XPD
5,000 MGF0.000219521 XPD
10,000 MGF0.000439042 XPD

Convert Palladium Ounce to Malagasy Franc

xpd
XPD
mgf
MGF
1 XPD22,776,900 MGF
5 XPD113,884,000 MGF
10 XPD227,769,000 MGF
25 XPD569,422,000 MGF
50 XPD1,138,840,000 MGF
100 XPD2,277,690,000 MGF
500 XPD11,388,400,000 MGF
1,000 XPD22,776,900,000 MGF
5,000 XPD113,884,000,000 MGF
10,000 XPD227,769,000,000 MGF

MGF to XPD Chart

1 MGF = 0 XPD

1 Malagasy Franc to Palladium Ounce stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000000250900.00000025090
Low
0.000000210600.00000021060
Average
0.000000237500.00000023260
Volatility
2.79%3.01%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

xpd

XPD - Palladium Ounce

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Palladium Ounce exchange rate is the XPD to USD rate. The currency code for Palladium Ounces is XPD.

More Palladium Ounce info

