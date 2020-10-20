1 MGF to XLM - Convert Malagasy Francs to Stellar Lumens

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.000505949030819 Stellar Lumens

1 XLM = 1,976.48 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

Malagasy Franc to Stellar Lumen conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 16:19 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Stellar Lumen

mgf
MGF
xlm
XLM
1 MGF0.000505949 XLM
5 MGF0.00252975 XLM
10 MGF0.00505949 XLM
25 MGF0.0126487 XLM
50 MGF0.0252975 XLM
100 MGF0.0505949 XLM
500 MGF0.252975 XLM
1,000 MGF0.505949 XLM
5,000 MGF2.52975 XLM
10,000 MGF5.05949 XLM

Convert Stellar Lumen to Malagasy Franc

xlm
XLM
mgf
MGF
1 XLM1,976.48 MGF
5 XLM9,882.42 MGF
10 XLM19,764.8 MGF
25 XLM49,412.1 MGF
50 XLM98,824.2 MGF
100 XLM197,648 MGF
500 XLM988,242 MGF
1,000 XLM1,976,480 MGF
5,000 XLM9,882,420 MGF
10,000 XLM19,764,800 MGF

MGF to XLM Chart

1 MGF = 0 XLM

1 Malagasy Franc to Stellar Lumen stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00292530.0029253
Low
0.00210670.0017202
Average
0.00238900.0021460
Volatility
8.09%5.22%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

xlm

XLM - Stellar Lumen

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Stellar Lumen exchange rate is the XLM to USD rate. The currency code for Stellar Lumens is XLM.

, ratings