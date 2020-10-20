1 MGF to WST - Convert Malagasy Francs to Samoan Tala

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.00012268625 Samoan Tala

1 WST = 8,150.87 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

Malagasy Franc to Samoan Tala conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 16:19 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Samoan Tala

mgf
MGF
wst
WST
1 MGF0.000122686 WST
5 MGF0.000613431 WST
10 MGF0.00122686 WST
25 MGF0.00306716 WST
50 MGF0.00613431 WST
100 MGF0.0122686 WST
500 MGF0.0613431 WST
1,000 MGF0.122686 WST
5,000 MGF0.613431 WST
10,000 MGF1.22686 WST

Convert Samoan Tala to Malagasy Franc

wst
WST
mgf
MGF
1 WST8,150.87 MGF
5 WST40,754.4 MGF
10 WST81,508.7 MGF
25 WST203,772 MGF
50 WST407,544 MGF
100 WST815,087 MGF
500 WST4,075,440 MGF
1,000 WST8,150,870 MGF
5,000 WST40,754,400 MGF
10,000 WST81,508,700 MGF

MGF to WST Chart

1 MGF = 0 WST

1 Malagasy Franc to Samoan Tala stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000614230.00063721
Low
0.000591030.00059103
Average
0.000610080.00061782
Volatility
0.66%0.82%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

More Samoan Tala info

