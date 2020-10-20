1 MGF to VES - Convert Malagasy Francs to Venezuelan Bolívares

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.0016318694 Venezuelan Bolívares

1 VES = 612.794 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Malagasy Franc to Venezuelan Bolívar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 16:19 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Venezuelan Bolívar

mgf
MGF
ves
VES
1 MGF0.00163187 VES
5 MGF0.00815935 VES
10 MGF0.0163187 VES
25 MGF0.0407967 VES
50 MGF0.0815935 VES
100 MGF0.163187 VES
500 MGF0.815935 VES
1,000 MGF1.63187 VES
5,000 MGF8.15935 VES
10,000 MGF16.3187 VES

Convert Venezuelan Bolívar to Malagasy Franc

ves
VES
mgf
MGF
1 VES612.794 MGF
5 VES3,063.97 MGF
10 VES6,127.94 MGF
25 VES15,319.9 MGF
50 VES30,639.7 MGF
100 VES61,279.4 MGF
500 VES306,397 MGF
1,000 VES612,794 MGF
5,000 VES3,063,970 MGF
10,000 VES6,127,940 MGF

MGF to VES Chart

1 MGF = 0 VES

1 Malagasy Franc to Venezuelan Bolívar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00831950.0083240
Low
0.00789660.0078966
Average
0.00813090.0082023
Volatility
0.79%0.57%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

ves

VES - Venezuelan Bolívar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Venezuelan Bolívar exchange rate is the VES to USD rate. The currency code for Venezuelan Bolívares is VES. The currency symbol is Bs.S.

More Venezuelan Bolívar info

