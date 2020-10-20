1 MGF to VAL - Convert Malagasy Francs to Vatican City Lire

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.08035602 Vatican City Lire

1 VAL = 12.4446 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

VAL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Malagasy Franc to Vatican City Lira conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 19:23 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Vatican City Lira

mgf
MGF
val
VAL
1 MGF0.080356 VAL
5 MGF0.40178 VAL
10 MGF0.80356 VAL
25 MGF2.0089 VAL
50 MGF4.0178 VAL
100 MGF8.0356 VAL
500 MGF40.178 VAL
1,000 MGF80.356 VAL
5,000 MGF401.78 VAL
10,000 MGF803.56 VAL

Convert Vatican City Lira to Malagasy Franc

val
VAL
mgf
MGF
1 VAL12.4446 MGF
5 VAL62.2231 MGF
10 VAL124.446 MGF
25 VAL311.115 MGF
50 VAL622.231 MGF
100 VAL1,244.46 MGF
500 VAL6,222.31 MGF
1,000 VAL12,444.6 MGF
5,000 VAL62,223.1 MGF
10,000 VAL124,446 MGF

MGF to VAL Chart

1 MGF = 0 VAL

View full chart

1 Malagasy Franc to Vatican City Lira stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000210260.00021513
Low
0.000200850.00020085
Average
0.000207640.00020933
Volatility
0.71%0.58%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

val

VAL - Vatican City Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Vatican City Lira exchange rate is the VAL to USD rate. The currency code for Vatican City Lire is VAL.

