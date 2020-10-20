1 MGF to UZS - Convert Malagasy Francs to Uzbekistani Sums

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.56732694 Uzbekistani Sums

1 UZS = 1.76265 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

Malagasy Franc to Uzbekistani Som conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 16:19 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Uzbekistani Som

mgf
MGF
uzs
UZS
1 MGF0.567327 UZS
5 MGF2.83663 UZS
10 MGF5.67327 UZS
25 MGF14.1832 UZS
50 MGF28.3663 UZS
100 MGF56.7327 UZS
500 MGF283.663 UZS
1,000 MGF567.327 UZS
5,000 MGF2,836.63 UZS
10,000 MGF5,673.27 UZS

Convert Uzbekistani Som to Malagasy Franc

uzs
UZS
mgf
MGF
1 UZS1.76265 MGF
5 UZS8.81326 MGF
10 UZS17.6265 MGF
25 UZS44.0663 MGF
50 UZS88.1326 MGF
100 UZS176.265 MGF
500 UZS881.326 MGF
1,000 UZS1,762.65 MGF
5,000 UZS8,813.26 MGF
10,000 UZS17,626.5 MGF

MGF to UZS Chart

1 MGF = 0 UZS

View full chart

1 Malagasy Franc to Uzbekistani Som stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
2.83782.9211
Low
2.71802.7180
Average
2.81652.8511
Volatility
0.59%0.55%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

uzs

UZS - Uzbekistani Som

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Uzbekistani Som exchange rate is the UZS to USD rate. The currency code for Uzbekistani Sums is UZS. The currency symbol is лв.

More Uzbekistani Som info

