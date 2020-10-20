1 Malagasy Franc =
0.0017677021 Uruguayan Pesos
1 UYU = 565.706 MGF
Xe Currency Converter
MGF
UYU
|1 MGF
|0.0017677 UYU
|5 MGF
|0.00883851 UYU
|10 MGF
|0.017677 UYU
|25 MGF
|0.0441926 UYU
|50 MGF
|0.0883851 UYU
|100 MGF
|0.17677 UYU
|500 MGF
|0.883851 UYU
|1,000 MGF
|1.7677 UYU
|5,000 MGF
|8.83851 UYU
|10,000 MGF
|17.677 UYU
1 MGF = 0 UYU
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0090531
|0.0090531
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0087357
|0.0085716
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0088916
|0.0087674
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.95%
|0.67%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Uruguayan Peso exchange rate is the UYU to USD rate. The currency code for Uruguayan Pesos is UYU. The currency symbol is $U.More Uruguayan Peso info
