1 Malagasy Franc =
0.1657298 Ugandan Shillings
1 UGX = 6.03392 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
Xe Currency Converter
MGF
UGX
|1 MGF
|0.16573 UGX
|5 MGF
|0.828649 UGX
|10 MGF
|1.6573 UGX
|25 MGF
|4.14325 UGX
|50 MGF
|8.28649 UGX
|100 MGF
|16.573 UGX
|500 MGF
|82.8649 UGX
|1,000 MGF
|165.73 UGX
|5,000 MGF
|828.649 UGX
|10,000 MGF
|1,657.3 UGX
1 MGF = 0 UGX
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.85562
|0.88404
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.80020
|0.80020
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.83608
|0.85237
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.77%
|0.57%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ugandan Shilling exchange rate is the UGX to USD rate. The currency code for Ugandan Shillings is UGX. The currency symbol is USh.More Ugandan Shilling info
