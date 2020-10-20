1 Malagasy Franc =
0.0018138711 Ukrainian Hryvni
1 UAH = 551.307 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
Xe Currency Converter
1 Malagasy Franc =
0.0018138711 Ukrainian Hryvni
1 UAH = 551.307 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
MGF
UAH
|1 MGF
|0.00181387 UAH
|5 MGF
|0.00906936 UAH
|10 MGF
|0.0181387 UAH
|25 MGF
|0.0453468 UAH
|50 MGF
|0.0906936 UAH
|100 MGF
|0.181387 UAH
|500 MGF
|0.906936 UAH
|1,000 MGF
|1.81387 UAH
|5,000 MGF
|9.06936 UAH
|10,000 MGF
|18.1387 UAH
1 MGF = 0 UAH
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0091666
|0.0091666
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0088080
|0.0088080
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0090478
|0.0089968
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.64%
|0.60%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ukrainian Hryvnia exchange rate is the UAH to USD rate. The currency code for Ukrainian Hryvni is UAH. The currency symbol is ₴.More Ukrainian Hryvnia info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings