1 Malagasy Franc =
0.11818904 Tanzanian Shillings
1 TZS = 8.46102 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
Xe Currency Converter
1 Malagasy Franc =
0.11818904 Tanzanian Shillings
1 TZS = 8.46102 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
MGF
TZS
|1 MGF
|0.118189 TZS
|5 MGF
|0.590945 TZS
|10 MGF
|1.18189 TZS
|25 MGF
|2.95473 TZS
|50 MGF
|5.90945 TZS
|100 MGF
|11.8189 TZS
|500 MGF
|59.0945 TZS
|1,000 MGF
|118.189 TZS
|5,000 MGF
|590.945 TZS
|10,000 MGF
|1,181.89 TZS
1 MGF = 0 TZS
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.59742
|0.59742
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.57871
|0.57871
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.58569
|0.58587
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.67%
|0.54%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tanzanian Shilling exchange rate is the TZS to USD rate. The currency code for Tanzanian Shillings is TZS. The currency symbol is TSh.More Tanzanian Shilling info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings