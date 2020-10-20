1 MGF to TVD - Convert Malagasy Francs to Tuvaluan Dollars

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.000066578912 Tuvaluan Dollars

1 TVD = 15,019.8 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Malagasy Franc to Tuvaluan Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 16:18 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Tuvaluan Dollar

mgf
MGF
tvd
TVD
1 MGF0.0000665789 TVD
5 MGF0.000332895 TVD
10 MGF0.000665789 TVD
25 MGF0.00166447 TVD
50 MGF0.00332895 TVD
100 MGF0.00665789 TVD
500 MGF0.0332895 TVD
1,000 MGF0.0665789 TVD
5,000 MGF0.332895 TVD
10,000 MGF0.665789 TVD

Convert Tuvaluan Dollar to Malagasy Franc

tvd
TVD
mgf
MGF
1 TVD15,019.8 MGF
5 TVD75,098.9 MGF
10 TVD150,198 MGF
25 TVD375,494 MGF
50 TVD750,989 MGF
100 TVD1,501,980 MGF
500 TVD7,509,890 MGF
1,000 TVD15,019,800 MGF
5,000 TVD75,098,900 MGF
10,000 TVD150,198,000 MGF

MGF to TVD Chart

1 MGF = 0 TVD

View full chart

1 Malagasy Franc to Tuvaluan Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000340890.00035641
Low
0.000322940.00032294
Average
0.000336120.00034160
Volatility
0.77%0.69%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

tvd

TVD - Tuvaluan Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tuvaluan Dollar exchange rate is the TVD to USD rate. The currency code for Tuvaluan Dollars is TVD. The currency symbol is $.

More Tuvaluan Dollar info

Popular Malagasy Franc (MGF) Currency Pairings

usd

MGF to USD

eur

MGF to EUR

gbp

MGF to GBP

jpy

MGF to JPY

cad

MGF to CAD

aud

MGF to AUD

chf

MGF to CHF

cny

MGF to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings