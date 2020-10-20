1 MGF to TMT - Convert Malagasy Francs to Turkmenistani Manats

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.00015646542 Turkmenistani Manats

1 TMT = 6,391.19 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Malagasy Franc to Turkmenistani Manat conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 16:18 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Turkmenistani Manat

mgf
MGF
tmt
TMT
1 MGF0.000156465 TMT
5 MGF0.000782327 TMT
10 MGF0.00156465 TMT
25 MGF0.00391164 TMT
50 MGF0.00782327 TMT
100 MGF0.0156465 TMT
500 MGF0.0782327 TMT
1,000 MGF0.156465 TMT
5,000 MGF0.782327 TMT
10,000 MGF1.56465 TMT

Convert Turkmenistani Manat to Malagasy Franc

tmt
TMT
mgf
MGF
1 TMT6,391.19 MGF
5 TMT31,955.9 MGF
10 TMT63,911.9 MGF
25 TMT159,780 MGF
50 TMT319,559 MGF
100 TMT639,119 MGF
500 TMT3,195,590 MGF
1,000 TMT6,391,190 MGF
5,000 TMT31,955,900 MGF
10,000 TMT63,911,900 MGF

MGF to TMT Chart

1 MGF = 0 TMT

1 Malagasy Franc to Turkmenistani Manat stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000788340.00080655
Low
0.000757270.00075727
Average
0.000782220.00078869
Volatility
0.62%0.51%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

tmt

TMT - Turkmenistani Manat

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Turkmenistani Manat exchange rate is the TMT to USD rate. The currency code for Turkmenistani Manats is TMT. The currency symbol is T.

More Turkmenistani Manat info

