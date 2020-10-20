1 MGF to SZL - Convert Malagasy Francs to Swazi Emalangeni

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.0008177826 Swazi Emalangeni

1 SZL = 1,222.82 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Malagasy Franc to Swazi Lilangeni conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 16:18 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Swazi Lilangeni

mgf
MGF
szl
SZL
1 MGF0.000817783 SZL
5 MGF0.00408891 SZL
10 MGF0.00817783 SZL
25 MGF0.0204446 SZL
50 MGF0.0408891 SZL
100 MGF0.0817783 SZL
500 MGF0.408891 SZL
1,000 MGF0.817783 SZL
5,000 MGF4.08891 SZL
10,000 MGF8.17783 SZL

Convert Swazi Lilangeni to Malagasy Franc

szl
SZL
mgf
MGF
1 SZL1,222.82 MGF
5 SZL6,114.09 MGF
10 SZL12,228.2 MGF
25 SZL30,570.5 MGF
50 SZL61,140.9 MGF
100 SZL122,282 MGF
500 SZL611,409 MGF
1,000 SZL1,222,820 MGF
5,000 SZL6,114,090 MGF
10,000 SZL12,228,200 MGF

MGF to SZL Chart

1 MGF = 0 SZL

1 Malagasy Franc to Swazi Lilangeni stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00424010.0043887
Low
0.00399360.0039936
Average
0.00410570.0041806
Volatility
1.08%0.90%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

szl

SZL - Swazi Lilangeni

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Swazi Lilangeni exchange rate is the SZL to USD rate. The currency code for Swazi Emalangeni is SZL. The currency symbol is E.

More Swazi Lilangeni info

