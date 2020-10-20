1 MGF to SVC - Convert Malagasy Francs to Salvadoran Colones

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.00039170897 Salvadoran Colones

1 SVC = 2,552.92 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

Malagasy Franc to Salvadoran Colon conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 16:17 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Salvadoran Colon

mgf
MGF
svc
SVC
1 MGF0.000391709 SVC
5 MGF0.00195854 SVC
10 MGF0.00391709 SVC
25 MGF0.00979272 SVC
50 MGF0.0195854 SVC
100 MGF0.0391709 SVC
500 MGF0.195854 SVC
1,000 MGF0.391709 SVC
5,000 MGF1.95854 SVC
10,000 MGF3.91709 SVC

Convert Salvadoran Colon to Malagasy Franc

svc
SVC
mgf
MGF
1 SVC2,552.92 MGF
5 SVC12,764.6 MGF
10 SVC25,529.2 MGF
25 SVC63,822.9 MGF
50 SVC127,646 MGF
100 SVC255,292 MGF
500 SVC1,276,460 MGF
1,000 SVC2,552,920 MGF
5,000 SVC12,764,600 MGF
10,000 SVC25,529,200 MGF

MGF to SVC Chart

1 MGF = 0 SVC

1 Malagasy Franc to Salvadoran Colon stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00196900.0020144
Low
0.00189660.0018966
Average
0.00195410.0019717
Volatility
0.56%0.47%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

svc

SVC - Salvadoran Colon

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Salvadoran Colon exchange rate is the SVC to USD rate. The currency code for Salvadoran Colones is SVC. The currency symbol is $.

