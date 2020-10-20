1 MGF to STN - Convert Malagasy Francs to Sao Tomean Dobras

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.0010174515 Sao Tomean Dobras

1 STN = 982.848 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

Malagasy Franc to Sao Tomean Dobra conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 16:17 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Sao Tomean Dobra

mgf
MGF
stn
STN
1 MGF0.00101745 STN
5 MGF0.00508726 STN
10 MGF0.0101745 STN
25 MGF0.0254363 STN
50 MGF0.0508726 STN
100 MGF0.101745 STN
500 MGF0.508726 STN
1,000 MGF1.01745 STN
5,000 MGF5.08726 STN
10,000 MGF10.1745 STN

Convert Sao Tomean Dobra to Malagasy Franc

stn
STN
mgf
MGF
1 STN982.848 MGF
5 STN4,914.24 MGF
10 STN9,828.48 MGF
25 STN24,571.2 MGF
50 STN49,142.4 MGF
100 STN98,284.8 MGF
500 STN491,424 MGF
1,000 STN982,848 MGF
5,000 STN4,914,240 MGF
10,000 STN9,828,480 MGF

MGF to STN Chart

1 MGF = 0 STN

1 Malagasy Franc to Sao Tomean Dobra stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00520690.0053151
Low
0.00500100.0050010
Average
0.00512000.0051592
Volatility
0.86%0.84%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

stn

STN - Sao Tomean Dobra

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sao Tomean Dobra exchange rate is the STN to USD rate. The currency code for Sao Tomean Dobras is STN. The currency symbol is Db.

