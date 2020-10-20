1 MGF to STD - Convert Malagasy Francs to Sao Tomean Dobras

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Malagasy Franc =

1.0186493 Sao Tomean Dobras

1 STD = 0.981692 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

STD replaced by STN

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Malagasy Franc to Sao Tomean Dobra conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 19:22 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Sao Tomean Dobra

mgf
MGF
std
STD
1 MGF1.01865 STD
5 MGF5.09325 STD
10 MGF10.1865 STD
25 MGF25.4662 STD
50 MGF50.9325 STD
100 MGF101.865 STD
500 MGF509.325 STD
1,000 MGF1,018.65 STD
5,000 MGF5,093.25 STD
10,000 MGF10,186.5 STD

Convert Sao Tomean Dobra to Malagasy Franc

std
STD
mgf
MGF
1 STD0.981692 MGF
5 STD4.90846 MGF
10 STD9.81692 MGF
25 STD24.5423 MGF
50 STD49.0846 MGF
100 STD98.1692 MGF
500 STD490.846 MGF
1,000 STD981.692 MGF
5,000 STD4,908.46 MGF
10,000 STD9,816.92 MGF

MGF to STD Chart

1 MGF = 0 STD

View full chart

1 Malagasy Franc to Sao Tomean Dobra stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00520690.0053151
Low
0.00500100.0050010
Average
0.00512000.0051592
Volatility
0.86%0.84%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

std

STD - Sao Tomean Dobra

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sao Tomean Dobra exchange rate is the STD to USD rate. The currency code for Sao Tomean Dobras is STD. The currency symbol is Db.

More Sao Tomean Dobra info

Popular Malagasy Franc (MGF) Currency Pairings

usd

MGF to USD

eur

MGF to EUR

gbp

MGF to GBP

jpy

MGF to JPY

cad

MGF to CAD

aud

MGF to AUD

chf

MGF to CHF

cny

MGF to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings