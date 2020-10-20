1 MGF to SRG - Convert Malagasy Francs to Surinamese Guilders

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

1.362699 Surinamese Guilders

1 SRG = 0.733838 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

SRG replaced by SRD

Malagasy Franc to Surinamese Guilder conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 19:22 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Surinamese Guilder

mgf
MGF
srg
SRG
1 MGF1.3627 SRG
5 MGF6.81349 SRG
10 MGF13.627 SRG
25 MGF34.0675 SRG
50 MGF68.1349 SRG
100 MGF136.27 SRG
500 MGF681.349 SRG
1,000 MGF1,362.7 SRG
5,000 MGF6,813.49 SRG
10,000 MGF13,627 SRG

Convert Surinamese Guilder to Malagasy Franc

srg
SRG
mgf
MGF
1 SRG0.733838 MGF
5 SRG3.66919 MGF
10 SRG7.33838 MGF
25 SRG18.3459 MGF
50 SRG36.6919 MGF
100 SRG73.3838 MGF
500 SRG366.919 MGF
1,000 SRG733.838 MGF
5,000 SRG3,669.19 MGF
10,000 SRG7,338.38 MGF

MGF to SRG Chart

1 Malagasy Franc to Surinamese Guilder stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00722280.0080240
Low
0.00663370.0066337
Average
0.00700810.0073940
Volatility
1.76%1.93%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

srg

SRG - Surinamese Guilder

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Surinamese Guilder exchange rate is the SRG to USD rate. The currency code for Surinamese Guilders is SRG.

, ratings