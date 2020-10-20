1 Malagasy Franc =
1.362699 Surinamese Guilders
1 SRG = 0.733838 MGF
Xe Currency Converter
1 Malagasy Franc =
1.362699 Surinamese Guilders
1 SRG = 0.733838 MGF
MGF
SRG
|1 MGF
|1.3627 SRG
|5 MGF
|6.81349 SRG
|10 MGF
|13.627 SRG
|25 MGF
|34.0675 SRG
|50 MGF
|68.1349 SRG
|100 MGF
|136.27 SRG
|500 MGF
|681.349 SRG
|1,000 MGF
|1,362.7 SRG
|5,000 MGF
|6,813.49 SRG
|10,000 MGF
|13,627 SRG
1 MGF = 0 SRG
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0072228
|0.0080240
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0066337
|0.0066337
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0070081
|0.0073940
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.76%
|1.93%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Surinamese Guilder exchange rate is the SRG to USD rate. The currency code for Surinamese Guilders is SRG.
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings