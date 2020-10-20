1 MGF to SRD - Convert Malagasy Francs to Surinamese Dollars

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.001363798 Surinamese Dollars

1 SRD = 733.246 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Malagasy Franc to Surinamese Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 16:17 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Surinamese Dollar

1 MGF0.0013638 SRD
5 MGF0.00681899 SRD
10 MGF0.013638 SRD
25 MGF0.034095 SRD
50 MGF0.0681899 SRD
100 MGF0.13638 SRD
500 MGF0.681899 SRD
1,000 MGF1.3638 SRD
5,000 MGF6.81899 SRD
10,000 MGF13.638 SRD

Convert Surinamese Dollar to Malagasy Franc

1 SRD733.246 MGF
5 SRD3,666.23 MGF
10 SRD7,332.46 MGF
25 SRD18,331.2 MGF
50 SRD36,662.3 MGF
100 SRD73,324.6 MGF
500 SRD366,623 MGF
1,000 SRD733,246 MGF
5,000 SRD3,666,230 MGF
10,000 SRD7,332,460 MGF

MGF to SRD Chart

1 MGF = 0 SRD

1 Malagasy Franc to Surinamese Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00722280.0080240
Low
0.00663370.0066337
Average
0.00700810.0073940
Volatility
1.76%1.93%

Currency Information

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

SRD - Surinamese Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Surinamese Dollar exchange rate is the SRD to USD rate. The currency code for Surinamese Dollars is SRD. The currency symbol is $.

More Surinamese Dollar info

