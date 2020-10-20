1 Malagasy Franc =
0.0000074611233 Seborgan Luigini
1 SPL = 134,028 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
MGF
SPL
|1 MGF
|0.00000746112 SPL
|5 MGF
|0.0000373056 SPL
|10 MGF
|0.0000746112 SPL
|25 MGF
|0.000186528 SPL
|50 MGF
|0.000373056 SPL
|100 MGF
|0.000746112 SPL
|500 MGF
|0.00373056 SPL
|1,000 MGF
|0.00746112 SPL
|5,000 MGF
|0.0373056 SPL
|10,000 MGF
|0.0746112 SPL
1 MGF = 0 SPL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000037504
|0.000038369
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000036125
|0.000036125
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000037221
|0.000037557
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.56%
|0.47%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Seborgan Luigino exchange rate is the SPL to USD rate. The currency code for Seborgan Luigini is SPL.More Seborgan Luigino info
