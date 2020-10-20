1 MGF to SKK - Convert Malagasy Francs to Slovak Koruny

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.0012490414 Slovak Koruny

1 SKK = 800.614 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

SKK replaced by EUR

Malagasy Franc to Slovak Koruna conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 19:22 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Slovak Koruna

mgf
MGF
skk
SKK
1 MGF0.00124904 SKK
5 MGF0.00624521 SKK
10 MGF0.0124904 SKK
25 MGF0.031226 SKK
50 MGF0.0624521 SKK
100 MGF0.124904 SKK
500 MGF0.624521 SKK
1,000 MGF1.24904 SKK
5,000 MGF6.24521 SKK
10,000 MGF12.4904 SKK

Convert Slovak Koruna to Malagasy Franc

skk
SKK
mgf
MGF
1 SKK800.614 MGF
5 SKK4,003.07 MGF
10 SKK8,006.14 MGF
25 SKK20,015.3 MGF
50 SKK40,030.7 MGF
100 SKK80,061.4 MGF
500 SKK400,307 MGF
1,000 SKK800,614 MGF
5,000 SKK4,003,070 MGF
10,000 SKK8,006,140 MGF

MGF to SKK Chart

1 MGF = 0 SKK

1 Malagasy Franc to Slovak Koruna stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000210260.00021513
Low
0.000200850.00020085
Average
0.000207640.00020933
Volatility
0.71%0.58%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

skk

SKK - Slovak Koruna

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Slovak Koruna exchange rate is the SKK to USD rate. The currency code for Slovak Koruny is SKK.

