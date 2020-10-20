1 Malagasy Franc =
0.000035104156 Saint Helenian Pounds
1 SHP = 28,486.7 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
MGF
SHP
|1 MGF
|0.0000351042 SHP
|5 MGF
|0.000175521 SHP
|10 MGF
|0.000351042 SHP
|25 MGF
|0.000877604 SHP
|50 MGF
|0.00175521 SHP
|100 MGF
|0.00351042 SHP
|500 MGF
|0.0175521 SHP
|1,000 MGF
|0.0351042 SHP
|5,000 MGF
|0.175521 SHP
|10,000 MGF
|0.351042 SHP
1 MGF = 0 SHP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00017743
|0.00018412
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00017003
|0.00017003
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00017581
|0.00017857
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.70%
|0.59%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Saint Helenian Pound exchange rate is the SHP to USD rate. The currency code for Saint Helenian Pounds is SHP. The currency symbol is £.More Saint Helenian Pound info
