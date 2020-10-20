1 MGF to SHP - Convert Malagasy Francs to Saint Helenian Pounds

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.000035104156 Saint Helenian Pounds

1 SHP = 28,486.7 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Malagasy Franc to Saint Helenian Pound conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 16:16 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Saint Helenian Pound

mgf
MGF
shp
SHP
1 MGF0.0000351042 SHP
5 MGF0.000175521 SHP
10 MGF0.000351042 SHP
25 MGF0.000877604 SHP
50 MGF0.00175521 SHP
100 MGF0.00351042 SHP
500 MGF0.0175521 SHP
1,000 MGF0.0351042 SHP
5,000 MGF0.175521 SHP
10,000 MGF0.351042 SHP

Convert Saint Helenian Pound to Malagasy Franc

shp
SHP
mgf
MGF
1 SHP28,486.7 MGF
5 SHP142,433 MGF
10 SHP284,867 MGF
25 SHP712,166 MGF
50 SHP1,424,330 MGF
100 SHP2,848,670 MGF
500 SHP14,243,300 MGF
1,000 SHP28,486,700 MGF
5,000 SHP142,433,000 MGF
10,000 SHP284,867,000 MGF

MGF to SHP Chart

1 MGF = 0 SHP

View full chart

1 Malagasy Franc to Saint Helenian Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000177430.00018412
Low
0.000170030.00017003
Average
0.000175810.00017857
Volatility
0.70%0.59%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

shp

SHP - Saint Helenian Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Saint Helenian Pound exchange rate is the SHP to USD rate. The currency code for Saint Helenian Pounds is SHP. The currency symbol is £.

More Saint Helenian Pound info

Popular Malagasy Franc (MGF) Currency Pairings

usd

MGF to USD

eur

MGF to EUR

gbp

MGF to GBP

jpy

MGF to JPY

cad

MGF to CAD

aud

MGF to AUD

chf

MGF to CHF

cny

MGF to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings