1 Malagasy Franc =
0.000610013 Seychellois Rupees
1 SCR = 1,639.31 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
Xe Currency Converter
1 Malagasy Franc =
0.000610013 Seychellois Rupees
1 SCR = 1,639.31 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
MGF
SCR
|1 MGF
|0.000610013 SCR
|5 MGF
|0.00305007 SCR
|10 MGF
|0.00610013 SCR
|25 MGF
|0.0152503 SCR
|50 MGF
|0.0305007 SCR
|100 MGF
|0.0610013 SCR
|500 MGF
|0.305007 SCR
|1,000 MGF
|0.610013 SCR
|5,000 MGF
|3.05007 SCR
|10,000 MGF
|6.10013 SCR
1 MGF = 0 SCR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0033314
|0.0033314
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0030095
|0.0030057
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0031274
|0.0031266
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|3.34%
|3.76%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Seychellois Rupee exchange rate is the SCR to USD rate. The currency code for Seychellois Rupees is SCR. The currency symbol is ₨.More Seychellois Rupee info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings