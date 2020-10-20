1 Malagasy Franc =
0.0003723844 Solomon Islander Dollars
1 SBD = 2,685.40 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
Xe Currency Converter
1 Malagasy Franc =
0.0003723844 Solomon Islander Dollars
1 SBD = 2,685.40 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
MGF
SBD
|1 MGF
|0.000372384 SBD
|5 MGF
|0.00186192 SBD
|10 MGF
|0.00372384 SBD
|25 MGF
|0.00930961 SBD
|50 MGF
|0.0186192 SBD
|100 MGF
|0.0372384 SBD
|500 MGF
|0.186192 SBD
|1,000 MGF
|0.372384 SBD
|5,000 MGF
|1.86192 SBD
|10,000 MGF
|3.72384 SBD
1 MGF = 0 SBD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0018942
|0.0019480
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0018035
|0.0018035
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0018583
|0.0018777
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.90%
|0.87%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Solomon Islander Dollar exchange rate is the SBD to USD rate. The currency code for Solomon Islander Dollars is SBD. The currency symbol is $.More Solomon Islander Dollar info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings