1 Malagasy Franc =
2.0634315 Romanian Lei
1 ROL = 0.484630 MGF
Xe Currency Converter
MGF
ROL
|1 MGF
|2.06343 ROL
|5 MGF
|10.3172 ROL
|10 MGF
|20.6343 ROL
|25 MGF
|51.5858 ROL
|50 MGF
|103.172 ROL
|100 MGF
|206.343 ROL
|500 MGF
|1,031.72 ROL
|1,000 MGF
|2,063.43 ROL
|5,000 MGF
|10,317.2 ROL
|10,000 MGF
|20,634.3 ROL
1 MGF = 0 ROL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0010465
|0.0010711
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00099965
|0.00099965
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0010333
|0.0010416
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.74%
|0.62%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Romanian Leu exchange rate is the ROL to USD rate. The currency code for Romanian Lei is ROL.
