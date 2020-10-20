1 MGF to PGK - Convert Malagasy Francs to Papua New Guinean Kina

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.0001724441 Papua New Guinean Kina

1 PGK = 5,798.98 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

Malagasy Franc to Papua New Guinean Kina conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 16:16 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Papua New Guinean Kina

mgf
MGF
pgk
PGK
1 MGF0.000172444 PGK
5 MGF0.00086222 PGK
10 MGF0.00172444 PGK
25 MGF0.0043111 PGK
50 MGF0.0086222 PGK
100 MGF0.0172444 PGK
500 MGF0.086222 PGK
1,000 MGF0.172444 PGK
5,000 MGF0.86222 PGK
10,000 MGF1.72444 PGK

Convert Papua New Guinean Kina to Malagasy Franc

pgk
PGK
mgf
MGF
1 PGK5,798.98 MGF
5 PGK28,994.9 MGF
10 PGK57,989.8 MGF
25 PGK144,975 MGF
50 PGK289,949 MGF
100 PGK579,898 MGF
500 PGK2,899,490 MGF
1,000 PGK5,798,980 MGF
5,000 PGK28,994,900 MGF
10,000 PGK57,989,800 MGF

MGF to PGK Chart

1 MGF = 0 PGK

1 Malagasy Franc to Papua New Guinean Kina stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000870100.00087872
Low
0.000834280.00083428
Average
0.000859550.00086275
Volatility
0.64%0.61%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

pgk

PGK - Papua New Guinean Kina

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Papua New Guinean Kina exchange rate is the PGK to USD rate. The currency code for Papua New Guinean Kina is PGK. The currency symbol is K.

