1 MGF to PAB - Convert Malagasy Francs to Panamanian Balboa

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.000044801327 Panamanian Balboa

1 PAB = 22,320.8 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Malagasy Franc to Panamanian Balboa conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 16:16 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Panamanian Balboa

mgf
MGF
pab
PAB
1 MGF0.0000448013 PAB
5 MGF0.000224007 PAB
10 MGF0.000448013 PAB
25 MGF0.00112003 PAB
50 MGF0.00224007 PAB
100 MGF0.00448013 PAB
500 MGF0.0224007 PAB
1,000 MGF0.0448013 PAB
5,000 MGF0.224007 PAB
10,000 MGF0.448013 PAB

Convert Panamanian Balboa to Malagasy Franc

pab
PAB
mgf
MGF
1 PAB22,320.8 MGF
5 PAB111,604 MGF
10 PAB223,208 MGF
25 PAB558,019 MGF
50 PAB1,116,040 MGF
100 PAB2,232,080 MGF
500 PAB11,160,400 MGF
1,000 PAB22,320,800 MGF
5,000 PAB111,604,000 MGF
10,000 PAB223,208,000 MGF

MGF to PAB Chart

1 MGF = 0 PAB

View full chart

1 Malagasy Franc to Panamanian Balboa stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000225030.00023021
Low
0.000216750.00021675
Average
0.000223320.00022534
Volatility
0.56%0.47%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

pab

PAB - Panamanian Balboa

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Panamanian Balboa exchange rate is the PAB to USD rate. The currency code for Panamanian Balboa is PAB. The currency symbol is B/..

More Panamanian Balboa info

Popular Malagasy Franc (MGF) Currency Pairings

usd

MGF to USD

eur

MGF to EUR

gbp

MGF to GBP

jpy

MGF to JPY

cad

MGF to CAD

aud

MGF to AUD

chf

MGF to CHF

cny

MGF to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings