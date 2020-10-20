1 Malagasy Franc =
0.0016451053 Nicaraguan Cordobas
1 NIO = 607.864 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
MGF
NIO
|1 MGF
|0.00164511 NIO
|5 MGF
|0.00822553 NIO
|10 MGF
|0.0164511 NIO
|25 MGF
|0.0411276 NIO
|50 MGF
|0.0822553 NIO
|100 MGF
|0.164511 NIO
|500 MGF
|0.822553 NIO
|1,000 MGF
|1.64511 NIO
|5,000 MGF
|8.22553 NIO
|10,000 MGF
|16.4511 NIO
1 MGF = 0 NIO
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0082608
|0.0085110
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0079761
|0.0079761
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0082108
|0.0082875
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.62%
|0.52%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Nicaraguan Cordoba exchange rate is the NIO to USD rate. The currency code for Nicaraguan Cordobas is NIO. The currency symbol is C$.More Nicaraguan Cordoba info
