1 MGF to NIO - Convert Malagasy Francs to Nicaraguan Cordobas

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.0016451053 Nicaraguan Cordobas

1 NIO = 607.864 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

Malagasy Franc to Nicaraguan Cordoba conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 16:15 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Nicaraguan Cordoba

mgf
MGF
nio
NIO
1 MGF0.00164511 NIO
5 MGF0.00822553 NIO
10 MGF0.0164511 NIO
25 MGF0.0411276 NIO
50 MGF0.0822553 NIO
100 MGF0.164511 NIO
500 MGF0.822553 NIO
1,000 MGF1.64511 NIO
5,000 MGF8.22553 NIO
10,000 MGF16.4511 NIO

Convert Nicaraguan Cordoba to Malagasy Franc

nio
NIO
mgf
MGF
1 NIO607.864 MGF
5 NIO3,039.32 MGF
10 NIO6,078.64 MGF
25 NIO15,196.6 MGF
50 NIO30,393.2 MGF
100 NIO60,786.4 MGF
500 NIO303,932 MGF
1,000 NIO607,864 MGF
5,000 NIO3,039,320 MGF
10,000 NIO6,078,640 MGF

MGF to NIO Chart

1 MGF = 0 NIO

1 Malagasy Franc to Nicaraguan Cordoba stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00826080.0085110
Low
0.00797610.0079761
Average
0.00821080.0082875
Volatility
0.62%0.52%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

nio

NIO - Nicaraguan Cordoba

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Nicaraguan Cordoba exchange rate is the NIO to USD rate. The currency code for Nicaraguan Cordobas is NIO. The currency symbol is C$.

