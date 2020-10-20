1 Malagasy Franc =
0.069502884 Nigerian Nairas
1 NGN = 14.3879 MGF
Xe Currency Converter
MGF
NGN
|1 MGF
|0.0695029 NGN
|5 MGF
|0.347514 NGN
|10 MGF
|0.695029 NGN
|25 MGF
|1.73757 NGN
|50 MGF
|3.47514 NGN
|100 MGF
|6.95029 NGN
|500 MGF
|34.7514 NGN
|1,000 MGF
|69.5029 NGN
|5,000 MGF
|347.514 NGN
|10,000 MGF
|695.029 NGN
1 MGF = 0 NGN
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.36411
|0.36411
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.34230
|0.30061
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.34939
|0.34376
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.99%
|1.66%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Nigerian Naira exchange rate is the NGN to USD rate. The currency code for Nigerian Nairas is NGN. The currency symbol is ₦.More Nigerian Naira info
