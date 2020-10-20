1 MGF to NGN - Convert Malagasy Francs to Nigerian Nairas

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.069502884 Nigerian Nairas

1 NGN = 14.3879 MGF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Malagasy Franc to Nigerian Naira conversion Last updated Aug 29, 2024, 23:31 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Nigerian Naira

mgf
MGF
ngn
NGN
1 MGF0.0695029 NGN
5 MGF0.347514 NGN
10 MGF0.695029 NGN
25 MGF1.73757 NGN
50 MGF3.47514 NGN
100 MGF6.95029 NGN
500 MGF34.7514 NGN
1,000 MGF69.5029 NGN
5,000 MGF347.514 NGN
10,000 MGF695.029 NGN

Convert Nigerian Naira to Malagasy Franc

ngn
NGN
mgf
MGF
1 NGN14.3879 MGF
5 NGN71.9395 MGF
10 NGN143.879 MGF
25 NGN359.697 MGF
50 NGN719.395 MGF
100 NGN1,438.79 MGF
500 NGN7,193.95 MGF
1,000 NGN14,387.9 MGF
5,000 NGN71,939.5 MGF
10,000 NGN143,879 MGF

MGF to NGN Chart

1 MGF = 0 NGN

1 Malagasy Franc to Nigerian Naira stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.364110.36411
Low
0.342300.30061
Average
0.349390.34376
Volatility
0.99%1.66%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

ngn

NGN - Nigerian Naira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Nigerian Naira exchange rate is the NGN to USD rate. The currency code for Nigerian Nairas is NGN. The currency symbol is ₦.

More Nigerian Naira info

