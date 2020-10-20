1 Malagasy Franc =
0.00081776383 Namibian Dollars
1 NAD = 1,222.85 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
1 Malagasy Franc =
MGF
NAD
|1 MGF
|0.000817764 NAD
|5 MGF
|0.00408882 NAD
|10 MGF
|0.00817764 NAD
|25 MGF
|0.0204441 NAD
|50 MGF
|0.0408882 NAD
|100 MGF
|0.0817764 NAD
|500 MGF
|0.408882 NAD
|1,000 MGF
|0.817764 NAD
|5,000 MGF
|4.08882 NAD
|10,000 MGF
|8.17764 NAD
1 MGF = 0 NAD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0042401
|0.0043887
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0039936
|0.0039936
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0041057
|0.0041806
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.08%
|0.90%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Namibian Dollar exchange rate is the NAD to USD rate. The currency code for Namibian Dollars is NAD. The currency symbol is $.More Namibian Dollar info
