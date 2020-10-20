1 MGF to MZM - Convert Malagasy Francs to Mozambican Meticais

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Malagasy Franc =

2.8605162 Mozambican Meticais

1 MZM = 0.349587 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

MZM replaced by MZN

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Malagasy Franc to Mozambican Metical conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 16:15 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Mozambican Metical

mgf
MGF
mzm
MZM
1 MGF2.86052 MZM
5 MGF14.3026 MZM
10 MGF28.6052 MZM
25 MGF71.5129 MZM
50 MGF143.026 MZM
100 MGF286.052 MZM
500 MGF1,430.26 MZM
1,000 MGF2,860.52 MZM
5,000 MGF14,302.6 MZM
10,000 MGF28,605.2 MZM

Convert Mozambican Metical to Malagasy Franc

mzm
MZM
mgf
MGF
1 MZM0.349587 MGF
5 MZM1.74794 MGF
10 MZM3.49587 MGF
25 MZM8.73968 MGF
50 MZM17.4794 MGF
100 MZM34.9587 MGF
500 MZM174.794 MGF
1,000 MZM349.587 MGF
5,000 MZM1,747.94 MGF
10,000 MZM3,495.87 MGF

MGF to MZM Chart

1 MGF = 0 MZM

View full chart

1 Malagasy Franc to Mozambican Metical stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0143270.014772
Low
0.0138430.013843
Average
0.0142240.014369
Volatility
0.51%0.47%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

mzm

MZM - Mozambican Metical

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mozambican Metical exchange rate is the MZM to USD rate. The currency code for Mozambican Meticais is MZM.

Popular Malagasy Franc (MGF) Currency Pairings

usd

MGF to USD

eur

MGF to EUR

gbp

MGF to GBP

jpy

MGF to JPY

cad

MGF to CAD

aud

MGF to AUD

chf

MGF to CHF

cny

MGF to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings