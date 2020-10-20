1 MGF to MVR - Convert Malagasy Francs to Maldivian Rufiyaa

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.00068989818 Maldivian Rufiyaa

1 MVR = 1,449.49 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Malagasy Franc to Maldivian Rufiyaa conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 16:15 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Maldivian Rufiyaa

mgf
MGF
mvr
MVR
1 MGF0.000689898 MVR
5 MGF0.00344949 MVR
10 MGF0.00689898 MVR
25 MGF0.0172475 MVR
50 MGF0.0344949 MVR
100 MGF0.0689898 MVR
500 MGF0.344949 MVR
1,000 MGF0.689898 MVR
5,000 MGF3.44949 MVR
10,000 MGF6.89898 MVR

Convert Maldivian Rufiyaa to Malagasy Franc

mvr
MVR
mgf
MGF
1 MVR1,449.49 MGF
5 MVR7,247.45 MGF
10 MVR14,494.9 MGF
25 MVR36,237.2 MGF
50 MVR72,474.5 MGF
100 MVR144,949 MGF
500 MVR724,745 MGF
1,000 MVR1,449,490 MGF
5,000 MVR7,247,450 MGF
10,000 MVR14,494,900 MGF

MGF to MVR Chart

1 MGF = 0 MVR

1 Malagasy Franc to Maldivian Rufiyaa stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00346650.0035536
Low
0.00332710.0033271
Average
0.00344020.0034734
Volatility
0.79%0.61%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

mvr

MVR - Maldivian Rufiyaa

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maldivian Rufiyaa exchange rate is the MVR to USD rate. The currency code for Maldivian Rufiyaa is MVR. The currency symbol is Rf.

More Maldivian Rufiyaa info

, ratings