1 MGF to MUR - Convert Malagasy Francs to Mauritian Rupees

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.0020168625 Mauritian Rupees

1 MUR = 495.820 MGF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Malagasy Franc to Mauritian Rupee conversion Last updated Aug 29, 2024, 23:31 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Mauritian Rupee

mgf
MGF
mur
MUR
1 MGF0.00201686 MUR
5 MGF0.0100843 MUR
10 MGF0.0201686 MUR
25 MGF0.0504216 MUR
50 MGF0.100843 MUR
100 MGF0.201686 MUR
500 MGF1.00843 MUR
1,000 MGF2.01686 MUR
5,000 MGF10.0843 MUR
10,000 MGF20.1686 MUR

Convert Mauritian Rupee to Malagasy Franc

mur
MUR
mgf
MGF
1 MUR495.82 MGF
5 MUR2,479.1 MGF
10 MUR4,958.2 MGF
25 MUR12,395.5 MGF
50 MUR24,791 MGF
100 MUR49,582 MGF
500 MUR247,910 MGF
1,000 MUR495,820 MGF
5,000 MUR2,479,100 MGF
10,000 MUR4,958,200 MGF

MGF to MUR Chart

1 MGF = 0 MUR

View full chart

1 Malagasy Franc to Mauritian Rupee stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0102390.010864
Low
0.0100230.010023
Average
0.0101270.010308
Volatility
0.42%0.97%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

mur

MUR - Mauritian Rupee

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritian Rupee exchange rate is the MUR to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritian Rupees is MUR. The currency symbol is ₨.

More Mauritian Rupee info

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings