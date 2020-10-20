1 Malagasy Franc =
0.0017698355 Mauritanian Ouguiyas
1 MRU = 565.024 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
MGF
MRU
|1 MGF
|0.00176984 MRU
|5 MGF
|0.00884918 MRU
|10 MGF
|0.0176984 MRU
|25 MGF
|0.0442459 MRU
|50 MGF
|0.0884918 MRU
|100 MGF
|0.176984 MRU
|500 MGF
|0.884918 MRU
|1,000 MGF
|1.76984 MRU
|5,000 MGF
|8.84918 MRU
|10,000 MGF
|17.6984 MRU
1 MGF = 0 MRU
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0088777
|0.0091892
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0085826
|0.0085826
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0088008
|0.0089224
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.67%
|0.61%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRU to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRU. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
