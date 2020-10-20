1 MGF to MOP - Convert Malagasy Francs to Macau Patacas

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.00035972399 Macau Patacas

1 MOP = 2,779.91 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

Malagasy Franc to Macau Pataca conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 16:14 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Macau Pataca

mgf
MGF
mop
MOP
1 MGF0.000359724 MOP
5 MGF0.00179862 MOP
10 MGF0.00359724 MOP
25 MGF0.0089931 MOP
50 MGF0.0179862 MOP
100 MGF0.0359724 MOP
500 MGF0.179862 MOP
1,000 MGF0.359724 MOP
5,000 MGF1.79862 MOP
10,000 MGF3.59724 MOP

Convert Macau Pataca to Malagasy Franc

mop
MOP
mgf
MGF
1 MOP2,779.91 MGF
5 MOP13,899.5 MGF
10 MOP27,799.1 MGF
25 MOP69,497.7 MGF
50 MOP138,995 MGF
100 MOP277,991 MGF
500 MOP1,389,950 MGF
1,000 MOP2,779,910 MGF
5,000 MOP13,899,500 MGF
10,000 MOP27,799,100 MGF

MGF to MOP Chart

1 MGF = 0 MOP

1 Malagasy Franc to Macau Pataca stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00181070.0018568
Low
0.00174350.0017435
Average
0.00179650.0018144
Volatility
0.57%0.47%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

mop

MOP - Macau Pataca

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Macau Pataca exchange rate is the MOP to USD rate. The currency code for Macau Patacas is MOP. The currency symbol is MOP$.

More Macau Pataca info

