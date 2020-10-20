1 Malagasy Franc =
0.00035972399 Macau Patacas
1 MOP = 2,779.91 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
MGF
MOP
|1 MGF
|0.000359724 MOP
|5 MGF
|0.00179862 MOP
|10 MGF
|0.00359724 MOP
|25 MGF
|0.0089931 MOP
|50 MGF
|0.0179862 MOP
|100 MGF
|0.0359724 MOP
|500 MGF
|0.179862 MOP
|1,000 MGF
|0.359724 MOP
|5,000 MGF
|1.79862 MOP
|10,000 MGF
|3.59724 MOP
1 MGF = 0 MOP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0018107
|0.0018568
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0017435
|0.0017435
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0017965
|0.0018144
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.57%
|0.47%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Macau Pataca exchange rate is the MOP to USD rate. The currency code for Macau Patacas is MOP. The currency symbol is MOP$.More Macau Pataca info
