1 Malagasy Franc =
0.093837734 Burmese Kyats
1 MMK = 10.6567 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
Xe Currency Converter
1 Malagasy Franc =
0.093837734 Burmese Kyats
1 MMK = 10.6567 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
MGF
MMK
|1 MGF
|0.0938377 MMK
|5 MGF
|0.469189 MMK
|10 MGF
|0.938377 MMK
|25 MGF
|2.34594 MMK
|50 MGF
|4.69189 MMK
|100 MGF
|9.38377 MMK
|500 MGF
|46.9189 MMK
|1,000 MGF
|93.8377 MMK
|5,000 MGF
|469.189 MMK
|10,000 MGF
|938.377 MMK
1 MGF = 0 MMK
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.47203
|0.48297
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.45477
|0.45477
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.46860
|0.47285
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.58%
|0.47%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Burmese Kyat exchange rate is the MMK to USD rate. The currency code for Burmese Kyats is MMK. The currency symbol is K.More Burmese Kyat info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings