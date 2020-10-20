1 MGF to MMK - Convert Malagasy Francs to Burmese Kyats

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.093837734 Burmese Kyats

1 MMK = 10.6567 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

Malagasy Franc to Burmese Kyat conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 16:14 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Burmese Kyat

mgf
MGF
mmk
MMK
1 MGF0.0938377 MMK
5 MGF0.469189 MMK
10 MGF0.938377 MMK
25 MGF2.34594 MMK
50 MGF4.69189 MMK
100 MGF9.38377 MMK
500 MGF46.9189 MMK
1,000 MGF93.8377 MMK
5,000 MGF469.189 MMK
10,000 MGF938.377 MMK

Convert Burmese Kyat to Malagasy Franc

mmk
MMK
mgf
MGF
1 MMK10.6567 MGF
5 MMK53.2835 MGF
10 MMK106.567 MGF
25 MMK266.417 MGF
50 MMK532.835 MGF
100 MMK1,065.67 MGF
500 MMK5,328.35 MGF
1,000 MMK10,656.7 MGF
5,000 MMK53,283.5 MGF
10,000 MMK106,567 MGF

MGF to MMK Chart

1 MGF = 0 MMK

1 Malagasy Franc to Burmese Kyat stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.472030.48297
Low
0.454770.45477
Average
0.468600.47285
Volatility
0.58%0.47%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

mmk

MMK - Burmese Kyat

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Burmese Kyat exchange rate is the MMK to USD rate. The currency code for Burmese Kyats is MMK. The currency symbol is K.

More Burmese Kyat info

