1 MGF to MKD - Convert Malagasy Francs to Macedonian Denars

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.002548717 Macedonian Denars

1 MKD = 392.354 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Malagasy Franc to Macedonian Denar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 16:14 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Macedonian Denar

mgf
MGF
mkd
MKD
1 MGF0.00254872 MKD
5 MGF0.0127436 MKD
10 MGF0.0254872 MKD
25 MGF0.0637179 MKD
50 MGF0.127436 MKD
100 MGF0.254872 MKD
500 MGF1.27436 MKD
1,000 MGF2.54872 MKD
5,000 MGF12.7436 MKD
10,000 MGF25.4872 MKD

Convert Macedonian Denar to Malagasy Franc

mkd
MKD
mgf
MGF
1 MKD392.354 MGF
5 MKD1,961.77 MGF
10 MKD3,923.54 MGF
25 MKD9,808.86 MGF
50 MKD19,617.7 MGF
100 MKD39,235.4 MGF
500 MKD196,177 MGF
1,000 MKD392,354 MGF
5,000 MKD1,961,770 MGF
10,000 MKD3,923,540 MGF

MGF to MKD Chart

1 MGF = 0 MKD

View full chart

1 Malagasy Franc to Macedonian Denar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0129480.013253
Low
0.0123630.012363
Average
0.0127850.012888
Volatility
0.68%0.58%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

mkd

MKD - Macedonian Denar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Macedonian Denar exchange rate is the MKD to USD rate. The currency code for Macedonian Denars is MKD. The currency symbol is ден.

More Macedonian Denar info

