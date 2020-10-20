1 Malagasy Franc =
0.002548717 Macedonian Denars
1 MKD = 392.354 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
1 Malagasy Franc =
MGF
MKD
|1 MGF
|0.00254872 MKD
|5 MGF
|0.0127436 MKD
|10 MGF
|0.0254872 MKD
|25 MGF
|0.0637179 MKD
|50 MGF
|0.127436 MKD
|100 MGF
|0.254872 MKD
|500 MGF
|1.27436 MKD
|1,000 MGF
|2.54872 MKD
|5,000 MGF
|12.7436 MKD
|10,000 MGF
|25.4872 MKD
1 MGF = 0 MKD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.012948
|0.013253
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.012363
|0.012363
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.012785
|0.012888
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.68%
|0.58%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Macedonian Denar exchange rate is the MKD to USD rate. The currency code for Macedonian Denars is MKD. The currency symbol is ден.More Macedonian Denar info
