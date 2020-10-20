1 MGF to MDL - Convert Malagasy Francs to Moldovan Lei

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.00079834545 Moldovan Lei

1 MDL = 1,252.59 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

Malagasy Franc to Moldovan Leu conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 16:13 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Moldovan Leu

mgf
MGF
mdl
MDL
1 MGF0.000797988 MDL
5 MGF0.00398994 MDL
10 MGF0.00797988 MDL
25 MGF0.0199497 MDL
50 MGF0.0398994 MDL
100 MGF0.0797988 MDL
500 MGF0.398994 MDL
1,000 MGF0.797988 MDL
5,000 MGF3.98994 MDL
10,000 MGF7.97988 MDL

Convert Moldovan Leu to Malagasy Franc

mdl
MDL
mgf
MGF
1 MDL1,253.15 MGF
5 MDL6,265.76 MGF
10 MDL12,531.5 MGF
25 MDL31,328.8 MGF
50 MDL62,657.6 MGF
100 MDL125,315 MGF
500 MDL626,576 MGF
1,000 MDL1,253,150 MGF
5,000 MDL6,265,760 MGF
10,000 MDL12,531,500 MGF

MGF to MDL Chart

1 MGF = 0 MDL

1 Malagasy Franc to Moldovan Leu stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00400270.0040627
Low
0.00387190.0038719
Average
0.00397120.0039950
Volatility
0.73%0.57%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

mdl

MDL - Moldovan Leu

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Moldovan Leu exchange rate is the MDL to USD rate. The currency code for Moldovan Lei is MDL. The currency symbol is lei.

