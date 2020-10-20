1 Malagasy Franc =
0.00079834545 Moldovan Lei
1 MDL = 1,252.59 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
Xe Currency Converter
MGF
MDL
|1 MGF
|0.000797988 MDL
|5 MGF
|0.00398994 MDL
|10 MGF
|0.00797988 MDL
|25 MGF
|0.0199497 MDL
|50 MGF
|0.0398994 MDL
|100 MGF
|0.0797988 MDL
|500 MGF
|0.398994 MDL
|1,000 MGF
|0.797988 MDL
|5,000 MGF
|3.98994 MDL
|10,000 MGF
|7.97988 MDL
1 MGF = 0 MDL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0040027
|0.0040627
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0038719
|0.0038719
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0039712
|0.0039950
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.73%
|0.57%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Moldovan Leu exchange rate is the MDL to USD rate. The currency code for Moldovan Lei is MDL. The currency symbol is lei.More Moldovan Leu info
